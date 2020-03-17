still serving kids

C1 3 several school districts are offering meals to students at different drive through and pick-up locations.

That includes clark county schools.

Abc 36's christy bollinger spoke with a parent in the county who said this will really help out.

"parents i spoke to say it's a time where there's a lot more questions than answers but at least they don't have to worry about how they're going to feed their children."

"this has been very helpful.

Very helpful."

The coronavirus has cancelled a lot things... like kentucky schools for at least the next two weeks.

"never in our wildest dreams did we think this would happen."

For some students... eating at school can be some of the only meals they get.

'as a district my staff they worry about their kids they see them everyday they know they're hungry."

That's why clark county schools is offering breakfast and lunch for each and every student in the district.

There are five different pick up spots..

Campbell junior high school..

Clark county preschool..

G-r-c high, justice and shearer elementary schools.

Parents, with students, can come from 11:30 to one on weekdays..

And pick up lunch, and breakfast for the next day.

"well this has meant the world to me cause i'm on a fixed income and my grandchildren's mother is actually a server and going to nursing school."

The family is worried her hours will be cut.... the governor announced monday bars and restaurants will close dining rooms... so for wanda coomer's family..

These meals are greatly needed.

"i'm more worried about the kids than myself.

Adults can cut back on food but it's hard to cut back for little kids."

Coomer says it's a time of uncertainty.

"we don't know how to plan because we don't really know how long you're gonna be at home or social distancing or how much food should you get i mean it's just a lot of questions."

But she says at least these meals..

Bring a little peace..

To the chaos around her.

"the meals will be available until march 27th.

The district says then it will reassess whether it needs to continue the program or not.

In clark county, christy bollinger, abc 36 news."

