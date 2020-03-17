Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Movie Theaters to Close Their Doors

Movie Theaters to Close Their Doors

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Movie Theaters to Close Their Doors

Movie Theaters to Close Their Doors

Cheddar's senior entertainment reporter Max Godnick on the latest impacts to the movie business amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

scouts_uk

UK professional scouts RT @latimes: Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that all California restaurants should close their doors to dine-in customers and that gyms,… 1 minute ago

WHSVnews

WHSVnews After the latest CDC guidance against gatherings of more than 10 people, movie theaters across the country have clo… https://t.co/HU6p1UACmI 14 minutes ago

YangGangSoCal

Nate🧢 in SoCal RT @LAist: Bars, movie theaters and gyms are ordered to close to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But for other kinds of small businesses… 24 minutes ago

LAist

LAist Bars, movie theaters and gyms are ordered to close to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But for other kinds of sma… https://t.co/07OupRbI7t 49 minutes ago

AnnleeE_LABiz

AnnleeE @ L.A. Biz Multiple movie theaters followed Regal Cinemas' lead on Monday and Tuesday, closing cinemas across their entire cha… https://t.co/yf5jnn82SU 50 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 AMC and Regal close all their movie theaters over coronavirus 1 hour ago

lawdawgseven

Formidable Warrior ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @suzost: AMC and Regal Close All Movie Theaters Over Coronavirus | Digital Trends 🤔 https://t.co/1aYHDlUA0a 1 hour ago

suzost

Patriotic 🇺🇸Suzanne⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 AMC and Regal Close All Movie Theaters Over Coronavirus | Digital Trends 🤔 https://t.co/1aYHDlUA0a 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low [Video]

Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low

Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low The weekend saw a nosedive in movie tickets sales due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. According to the data firm Comscore, sales..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately [Video]

NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately

NBCUniversal Will Make New Movies Available on Demand Immediately NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell made the unprecedented announcement on Monday. Under the policy, new movies will be made immediately..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.