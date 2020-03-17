Global  

Lil' St. Patrick's Day parades put on by families across Ireland

A global pandemic couldn't stop these Irish families from celebrating St.

Patrick's Day.

Watch as the O'Halloran clan in County Clare, Ireland, along with other Irish folks put on adorable virtual parades across the country.

Ireland cancels all St. Patrick's Day parades due to coronavirus

Ireland has cancelled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the...
