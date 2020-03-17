Macon fitness facilities open despite Coronavirus concerns

Precautions, the salvation army is increasing its efforts in cleaning the if you would like to make a donation... you can call 746-85-72.

Several middle georgia fitness facilities are temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns.

But there are still a couple of places that you can go, if you still want to workout.

at kinetic health club in macon one of two locations that remains open despite what other surrounding gyms are doing.

One trainer told me that kinetix is following all protocol.

Wiping down all machinery and disinfecting them the 24 hour gym will did stop there the staff says they cut staff hours ... closed the centers daycare ...hired a full time cleaner ... and doubled up on cleaning supplies.

"if your fell sick stay home" erin straight, personal training director at kinetic, says the health club is seeing around only 5 percent of its total members.

She says all fitness classes have been cancelled due to li but the gym will remain open until instructed other wise.

Everything that going on pretty much is monitored on an hour to hour basis and the second we get the word we will close " other gyms in the area are in the same boat.

Planet fitness will also keep its doors open in additio?they offer free-20 minute virtual workout videos weekly to do at home.

2 blocks away, navicent wellness center remains close until furter notice.

"i think everybody is going to go ahead and make their own choice i think that the recommendations that the government is handing down should be followed with some realistic consideration of kinda c1 3 b13 surviving this pandemic" straight says it's up to the member if they want to come in