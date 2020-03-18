Global  

Coronavirus Tuesday update from San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Coronavirus Tuesday update from San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Coronavirus Tuesday update from San Francisco Mayor London Breed

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke at a news briefing Tuesday on the city's coronavirus response.

(3/17/20)

San Francisco bans gatherings of 100 or more people - smaller than a sold-out movie theater - to slow the spread of the coronavirus

San Francisco bans gatherings of 100 or more people - smaller than a sold-out movie theater - to slow the spread of the coronavirus· San Francisco has issued a Public Health Order banning all non-essential events of 100 or more...
Business Insider - Published

S.F. cannabis clubs can stay open during shutdown, city says

Banks, gas stations and even laundromats all remain open during San Francisco’s imposed shelter in...
bizjournals - Published


San Bernardino County Reports Third Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Orders Cancellation Of All Gatherings [Video]

San Bernardino County Reports Third Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed, Orders Cancellation Of All Gatherings

San Bernardino Tuesday ordered the cancellation of all gatherings, regardless of size, within the county starting Wednesday through at least April 6. The county also announced its third confirmed case..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:16Published
First Day Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Leaves San Francisco Streets Eerily Empty [Video]

First Day Of Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Leaves San Francisco Streets Eerily Empty

Wilson Walker reports on ominous quiet over San Francisco as shelter-in-place order takes effect (3-17-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:02Published
