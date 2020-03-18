Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parents wonder how online teaching will work

Parents wonder how online teaching will work

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Parents wonder how online teaching will work

Parents wonder how online teaching will work

Students and educators react to Kansas Gov.

Laura Kelly's announcement that Kansas school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StevenTietz

Steven L. Tietz RT @dettmann_mcfi: I wonder if schools wind up closing, how will employers help parents who can't go to work and have to stay home to help… 5 days ago

dettmann_mcfi

Nicholas Dettmann I wonder if schools wind up closing, how will employers help parents who can't go to work and have to stay home to… https://t.co/t0bUwaGnYe 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.