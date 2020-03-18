Restaurants and waiters face new reality and uncertain future in wake of coronavirus outbreak 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:17s - Published Restaurants and waiters face new reality and uncertain future in wake of coronavirus outbreak Unemployment claims have spiked in Colorado after Gov. Jared Polis ordered all dine-in services at restaurants and bars to be suspended for 30 days, along with the closure of movie theaters, gyms and casinos on Monday, and restaurants are bracing for the new reality and uncertain future.

