By Day's End Movie (2020) - Chinese Virus film

By Day's End Movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Carly and Rina, a lesbian couple on the verge of breaking up, are down on their luck and forced to move in to a motel.

But mending their relationship is put on hold when a pandemic disease that causes insatiable hunger ravages the world around them.

Battling depression and a ravenous horde of flesh-eating zombies, they try to survive the apocalypse armed with only a video camera and a quickly dwindling supply of weapons.

Love is never an easy road, and when they are forced to band together like never before, will it be enough to save them?

Cast: Lyndsey Lantz, Andrea Nelson, Joshua Keller Katz, Bill Oberst Jr., Maria Olsen Directed by: Michael Souder Written by: Michael Souder, Justin Calen-Chenn