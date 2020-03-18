BTS fans keep their passion alive amid coronavirus

South Korean band BTS has smashed music industry records -- they're one of the hottest boy bands on the planet.

And it seems their fans' passion is immune to the coronavirus.

The outbreak saw BTS cancel the leg of their world tour in their home country's capital, Seoul, just as their new album became their fourth to top the Billboard charts.

Around 200,000 BTS fans, collectively known as ARMY, were expected at the Seoul concert in April.

19-year-old Im Yu-Mi was one of those disappointed ticketholders, but she's still getting her BTS fix.

The band releases a lot of videos online, and go out of their way to talk with fans.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) 19-YEAR-OLD FAN OF SOUTH KOREAN BOYBAND BTS, IM YU-MI, SAYING: "When the concert was cancelled, I was really upset.

I was really sad, but when I heard the band members would be upset about an empty audience, I realised that they would be the ones who are probably the most upset." Yu-mi donned a face mask and got a temperature scan, to join other fans at a cafe in Seoul to celebrate BTS member Suga's birthday.

Inside, they had their pick of Suga posters to take a selfie with.

Suga is from Daegu, the city hardest hit by the virus outbreak in South Korea.

And after he gave over 80,000 dollars to coronavirus relief efforts, 11,000 fans pitched in, too - giving five times what he donated.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) 21-YEAR-OLD BTS FAN, KIM DA-YOUNG, SAYING: "If fans come together to donate, I thought BTS could become singers that have a good influence on people.

So, I decided to donate." While the rest of the BTS tour has yet to be called off, the global spread of the virus has thrown it into doubt.

On Tuesday (March 17), the group said ticket sales for the European stretch of the tour would be delayed.

For now, the group's next concert in California is still set for April 25.