Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told residents to be prepared for a &apos;shelter in place&apos; order.

