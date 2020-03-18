Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Congress leader Digvijaya Singh taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 04:10s - Published < > Embed
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MP political crisis: Digvijaya Singh among Congress leaders taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru

Besides Digvijaya Singh, other Congress party leaders who had been taken into preventive custody are...
Zee News - Published

MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari stopped from meeting rebel party MLAs in Bengaluru, taken into preventive custody

Jitu Patwari and another Congress MLA Lakhan Singh had gone to Bengaluru to meet the rebel Congress...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DIPUANNA

DIPESHKUMAR SHAH ❤❤❤ #MERE_DESH_MERA_PARIVAR ❤❤❤ RT @ANI: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh: I have filed a plea in the Karnataka High Court, seeking permission to meet Madhya Pradesh Congre… 5 seconds ago

ankur9329

अंकुर मिश्रा RT @ANI: The letter further states,"It is, therefore, requested to take appropriate action against Digvijaya Singh (Congress leader) and ot… 7 seconds ago

Sathyan34283292

... RT @ndtv: Karnataka: Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh arrived in Bengaluru early this morning. He was received by state Congr… 39 seconds ago

ANI

ANI Congress leader Digvijaya Singh: I have filed a plea in the Karnataka High Court, seeking permission to meet Madhya… https://t.co/WCWHiRHbQw 1 minute ago

timesofindia

Times of India The letter further states, "It is, therefore, requested to take appropriate action against Digvijaya Singh (Congres… https://t.co/258JMAC0iJ 2 minutes ago

vedprakashsola6

vedprakash solanki RT @ANI: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and #MadhyaPradesh Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma… 3 minutes ago

ANI

ANI The letter further states,"It is, therefore, requested to take appropriate action against Digvijaya Singh (Congress… https://t.co/t4DIxKMjFr 5 minutes ago

Manjeet83724221

Manjeet RT @ANI: #WATCH Karnataka: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh continues to sit on dharna near Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, allegedly after he wa… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News [Video]

Soldier posted in Ladakh is India's first COVID-19 case in Army | Oneindia News

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attempts to meet rebel MLAs, taken into preventive custody; Health Ministry approves treatment of COVID-19 with HIV drugs; Indian Army reports its first case of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:57Published
Watch: Digvijaya Singh Vs Shivraj Singh Chouhan on poaching politics [Video]

Watch: Digvijaya Singh Vs Shivraj Singh Chouhan on poaching politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP’S Shivraj Singh Chouhan were involved in a fierce war of words over the ‘poaching politics’ in Madhya Pradesh. Digvijaya Singh said that BJP wanted to send..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:55Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.