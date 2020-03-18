SC asks Centre, J&K admin to inform by week if it is releasing Omar Abdullah | Oneindia News

AS UNCERTAINITY LOOMS OVER THE RELEASE OF FORMER J&K CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH, NOW THE SUPREME COURT HAS DEMANDED TO KNOW BY NEXT WEEK FROM THE CENTRE IF IT INTENDS TO RELEASE THE NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEADER FROM DETENTION.

IN THE EVENT OF THE CENTRE NOT RELEASING HIM, THE APEX COURT SAID IT WILL TAKE UP THE PLEA BY OMAR’S SISTER AGAINST HIS DETENTION.