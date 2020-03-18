Global  

NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus

NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus
According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a decision will be made in the next two days.
Coronavirus update: Silicon Valley cases surge as residents 'shelter in place' | White House proposes massive stimulus package

The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties surged to...
bizjournals - Published


What Does a ‘Shelter-In-Place’ Order Actually Mean? [Video]

What Does a ‘Shelter-In-Place’ Order Actually Mean?

What Does a ‘Shelter-In-Place’ Order Actually Mean? With the coronavirus pandemic causing shutdowns across the nation, various areas have already ordered their residents to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
San Diego mayor talks to 10News about virus preventive measures [Video]

San Diego mayor talks to 10News about virus preventive measures

Mayor Kevin Faulconer discusses the actions the city of San Diego is taking for its residents as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:35Published
