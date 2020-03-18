Global  

How Canada's Decision to Close Border Affects Americans

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement to close its borders to non-Canadian citizens on Monday.

Tweets about this

LorenzoMadrazo

Lorenzo Madrazo RT @ChrisRamnanan: Both countries mutually deciding to close the U.S. Canada border to all non-essential travel is the best decision possib… 52 minutes ago

ChrisRamnanan

Christopher Ramnanan Both countries mutually deciding to close the U.S. Canada border to all non-essential travel is the best decision p… https://t.co/SECkWwF0NG 1 hour ago

PressivX

xPressiv RT @mtgsowhat: Boomboclaat..Meghan have one piece a magic pussy. She hv control over JustinTrudeau decision 2 close the border.. ensuring t… 2 hours ago

TravelPulseCA

TravelPulse Canada Multiple sources are reporting the Canadian and US governments are finalizing a decision to shut down the border to… https://t.co/id7cceycQE 2 hours ago

anonymous_adm

anonymous ✊️✊️✊️ 🇨🇦 😷 @CPHO_Canada @DrMikeRyan The greatest error is you guys didn't close the border one month ago. You guys are not qu… https://t.co/RfDtJBSMBV 10 hours ago

haveyouheardofg

Ski Mask Shawty @OnlyBlackHottie @OoMsBlueEyesoO It's a simple decision. Canada should without a doubt close the border. 13 hours ago

mtgsowhat

mtgsowhat 🇯🇲 (🧘‍♀️) Boomboclaat..Meghan have one piece a magic pussy. She hv control over JustinTrudeau decision 2 close the border.. e… https://t.co/3myzIyaiVN 21 hours ago

rb25uk

Open Mind - I Think RT @brianlilley: “We think about it, we think about it,” ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ says when asked if the United States should close then Northern… 1 day ago

