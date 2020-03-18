Red Cross fears blood supply shortage amid the Coronavirus

TEMPORARY CLOSING FOR FUTURE USEIN FORT MYERS, MIANA MASSEY FOX4 IN YOUR CORNERTHE RED CROSS IS CONCERNED ABOUTHOW THE VIRUS IS IMPACTING OURCOUNTRY’S BLOOD SUPPLY.THE ORGANIZATION SAYS THERE’SBEEN A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OFBLOOD DRIVES CANCELED AROUND THEU-S... WHICH THE AS THE CEO ANDPRESIDENT EXPLAINS..

MEANS A LOTLESS OF LIFE-SAVING BLOOD ISCOMING IN.

SHE SAYS THEY ARETAKING STEPS TO KEEP EVERYTHINGCLEAN.Our phlebotomist, those are thepeople that draw blood, aretaking every extraordinary stepto make sure the environment’ssafe, including taking thedonor’s temperature when theypresent, taking their owntemperatures, having our donorsuse hand sanitizers before,during and after the donation,wearing gloves that they disposeafter every donation, wipingdown the beds, keeping the bedsfar apart.106-130THERE ARE NO RECORDED INSTANCESOF CORONAVIRUS, A RESPIRATORYVIRUS BEING TRANSMITTED TH