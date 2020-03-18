Global  

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country&apos;s citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Edward Baran reports.

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential indoor..

Australia declares 'human biosecurity emergency'

Australia declares 'human biosecurity emergency'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday (March 18) that the country&apos;s citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all..

