'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published 'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. Edward Baran reports. 0

