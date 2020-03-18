Vanessa Hudgens apologises for coronavirus comments but claims she was 'taken out of context' now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:02s - Published Vanessa Hudgens apologises for coronavirus comments but claims she was 'taken out of context' 'High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for her comments about the coronavirus pandemic after claiming she was "taken out of context".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Vanessa Hudgens apologises for ‘insensitive’ coronavirus comments Actress Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for suggesting the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic was...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 15 hours ago



Vanessa Hudgens apologises for 'insensitive' coronavirus video Actor came under fire for her 'heartless' remarks made on an Instagram live video

Independent - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this HuffPost UK Entertainment Vanessa Hudgens apologises after "insensitive and not at all appropriate" comments about coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/P5pnVxTwHp 17 minutes ago Mohamed A Gulleid RT @tgoudsouzian: The original remarks she made (now deleted) expose her ignorance. But the apology seems disingenuous & clearly scripted b… 1 hour ago IndiaTodayFLASH RT @Showbiz_IT: #VanessaHudgens apologises for insensitive comments on coronavirus, urges fans to stay safe and sane https://t.co/VCoare6Fnc 1 hour ago India Today Showbiz #VanessaHudgens apologises for insensitive comments on coronavirus, urges fans to stay safe and sane https://t.co/VCoare6Fnc 1 hour ago . RT @popbuzz: Vanessa Hudgens apologises for "insensitive" coronavirus comments on Instagram Live. https://t.co/PPvV6vZWP8 https://t.co/Cie… 2 hours ago Tanya Goudsouzian The original remarks she made (now deleted) expose her ignorance. But the apology seems disingenuous & clearly scri… https://t.co/g1dxdEJFyW 2 hours ago PopBuzz Vanessa Hudgens apologises for "insensitive" coronavirus comments on Instagram Live. https://t.co/PPvV6vZWP8 https://t.co/Cie0fn7nfG 2 hours ago Sandy Johns Vanessa Hudgens APOLOGISES for ‘insensitive’ coronavirus quarantine video – Daily Mail https://t.co/oP8VIufSYE 2 hours ago