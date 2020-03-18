Global  

Vanessa Hudgens apologises for coronavirus comments but claims she was 'taken out of context'

Vanessa Hudgens apologises for coronavirus comments but claims she was 'taken out of context'

Vanessa Hudgens apologises for coronavirus comments but claims she was 'taken out of context'

'High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for her comments about the coronavirus pandemic after claiming she was "taken out of context".

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has apologised for suggesting the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic was...
Actor came under fire for her 'heartless' remarks made on an Instagram live video
Vanessa Hudgens apologises for 'heartless' coronavirus comments

Vanessa Hudgens is walking back comments she made about the coronavirus pandemic on social media following a backlash from followers, who accused her of being insensitive.

Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens

Chrissy Teigen has urged people not to "ruin" Vanessa Hudgens' life following the backlash against the actress' coronavirus comments, insisting lots of people say "really stupid s**t".

