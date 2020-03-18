Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rishi Sunak > Treasury 'working around the clock' to deliver support

Treasury 'working around the clock' to deliver support

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Treasury 'working around the clock' to deliver support

Treasury 'working around the clock' to deliver support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the Treasury is "working around the clock" on a package of support measures to keep workers in their jobs through the coronavirus outbreak.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Plymouth_Live

Plymouth Live Treasury “working around the clock” on a package of support measures to keep workers in their jobs, says Chancello… https://t.co/B00LyHMTZL 1 hour ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News Treasury “working around the clock” on a package of support measures to keep workers in their jobs, says Chancello… https://t.co/IFZagS3HBH 1 hour ago

CornwallLive

Cornwall LIVE Treasury “working around the clock” on a package of support measures to keep workers in their jobs, says Chancello… https://t.co/Lv7EaT6RQx 1 hour ago

Ezyally

yup yup @markkyalo12 @kipmurkomen This is a great idea. Congress is working around the clock together with the US treasury… https://t.co/K6rkWEPMEK 10 hours ago

ShisheluShirley

Shirley Casanova Listening to the briefing now from Our President vice president &our Secretary treasury Steve Mnuchin I wan… https://t.co/m8RbEAiys3 1 day ago

mdkissinger

Denise Kissinger RT @ToluseO: Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin just said on CNBC that he would not hesitate to take a commercial flight to LA this weekend if he… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.