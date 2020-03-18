Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China to expel more US journalists in escalating row over media

China to expel more US journalists in escalating row over media

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
China to expel more US journalists in escalating row over media

China to expel more US journalists in escalating row over media

US announced earlier this month that five state-controlled Chinese media outlets would face restrictions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China expels US journalists in escalating media freedom row

Beijing has expelled 13 journalists from three major US newspapers in one of the country's biggest...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nicolebbbbb2

Nicolebbbbb2.0 RT @FreedomofPress: BREAKING: China will expel all U.S. reporters working for @WSJ, @nytimes, and @washingtonpost — a dramatic escalation a… 1 minute ago

crystalhk06

Crystal😷🖑 RT @RepBera: China's decision to expel @washingtonpost, @nytimes, @WSJ journalists is outrageous. We need more reporting in China, not less… 3 minutes ago

crystalhk06

Crystal😷🖑 RT @SenateForeign: The #CCP’s decision to expel U.S. journalists from 3 major outlets is appalling. Amid the #coronavirus outbreak that ori… 3 minutes ago

JoyceluiQ

Joyce lu RT @RepMarkWalker: I am disappointed in President Xi's decision to expel American journalists from their country. Rather than limiting inf… 7 minutes ago

AmeGaspa

Amedeo Gasparini China to expel more US journalists in escalating row over media https://t.co/0OSNOkoxaE di @YouTube Visit ★… https://t.co/024Pz8xnjL 12 minutes ago

michaels_leigh

Leigh Michaels China to expel more US journalists in escalating row over media - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/MaF7cmGftB via @GoogleNews 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China to Expel 'New York Times,' 'Wall Street Journal' and 'Washington Post' Reporters [Video]

China to Expel 'New York Times,' 'Wall Street Journal' and 'Washington Post' Reporters

China to Expel 'New York Times,' 'Wall Street Journal' and 'Washington Post' Reporters The decision, effective immediately, comes as tensions escalate with Washington. China's Ministry of Foreign..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates [Video]

China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

China is withdrawing the press credentials of American journalists at three U.S. newspapers, intensifying a bitter fight between the world&apos;s top two economies that has widened to include the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.