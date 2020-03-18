Global  

Dropkick Murphys live-streamed their annual St. Patrick’s Day concert

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:32s
It isn’t St. Patrick’s Day without Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys Explain Livestreaming St. Patrick’s Day Concert In the Face of Coronavirus

Instead of Lansdowne Street, Dropkick Murphys will head to an undisclosed location in Boston today...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •engadget



SixSixTrample

Andy Poquette Dropkick Murphys knew they couldn't do their traditional St Paddy's Day concert...so they streamed it live instead.… https://t.co/CvfTVETiXe 4 hours ago

Tech0

Ivo Yosifov The best WFH companion: Dropkick Murphys Live Show streamed last night for St. Patrick's Day. #DropkickMurphys https://t.co/vLh5jPrOvv 6 hours ago

sjthurlow

Sarah Thurlow 🇪🇺 Dropkick Murphys live streamed concert last night was brilliant 8 hours ago

danatello

Dan Claydon Dropkick murphys live streamed their St Patricks day show for free instead of cancelling: https://t.co/vbzSFC7iwq i… https://t.co/z9KLDHQGfp 8 hours ago

timcore

Tim Jones For those who are interested, Dropkick Murphys streamed a free gig live on YouTube last night, seeing as they could… https://t.co/VaMz1NgqDT 9 hours ago

jdev265

J. Devlin 🇨🇦 @Steve_Dangle It was a nice break, Steve. I've spent far too much time scrolling doom Twitter lately. This is a gr… https://t.co/NaFRw20Jf4 10 hours ago

Valentalae

V So UntweetableHerr was gonna come to Ca for Paddy's Day. Obviously that's not a thing. I mentioned the SFW "Friend… https://t.co/KqUdBY6EEF 13 hours ago

jrich_26

Jake RT @WBUR: With venues closed, @DropkickMurphys are still playing their #StPatricksDay show live. It’ll just be streamed to you in the comfo… 15 hours ago


Dropkick Murphys will livestream St. Patrick's Day concert with no audience [Video]

Dropkick Murphys will livestream St. Patrick's Day concert with no audience

The stream will begin at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:03
Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience [Video]

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience The stream will begin at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston. It's the first time in nearly 25 years that the band will not..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03
