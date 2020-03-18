Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home With production suspended indefinitely on their respective late-night shows, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have decided to take matters into their own hands.

On March 16, in the place of his usual 11:35 p.m.

Time slot, Colbert released a video that saw him perform his late-night monologue from a bathtub.

During the video, which he dubbed ‘The Lather Show,’ Colbert spoke about the importance of social distancing and his “stress baking.” Stephen Colbert On March 17, Fallon and Kimmel followed suit and took to YouTube to perform at-home versions of their shows.

Fallon’s nearly 10 minute-video featured him drinking Guinness and eating soda bread in honor of St.

Patrick’s Day, as well as performing an original “St.

Patrick’s Day quarantine” song.

According to Fallon, ‘The Tonight Show: At Home Edition’ will be released “every night” to give his fans “some type of content” until his show comes back.

Kimmel similarly promised to release a mini-monologue “every day until we get back.” His first video saw him poking fun at Donald Trump and talking about the overwhelming amount of time he’s spent with his children.

Jimmy Kimmel