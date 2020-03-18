Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home

Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home

Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home

Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home With production suspended indefinitely on their respective late-night shows, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have decided to take matters into their own hands.

On March 16, in the place of his usual 11:35 p.m.

Time slot, Colbert released a video that saw him perform his late-night monologue from a bathtub.

During the video, which he dubbed ‘The Lather Show,’ Colbert spoke about the importance of social distancing and his “stress baking.” Stephen Colbert On March 17, Fallon and Kimmel followed suit and took to YouTube to perform at-home versions of their shows.

Fallon’s nearly 10 minute-video featured him drinking Guinness and eating soda bread in honor of St.

Patrick’s Day, as well as performing an original “St.

Patrick’s Day quarantine” song.

According to Fallon, ‘The Tonight Show: At Home Edition’ will be released “every night” to give his fans “some type of content” until his show comes back.

Kimmel similarly promised to release a mini-monologue “every day until we get back.” His first video saw him poking fun at Donald Trump and talking about the overwhelming amount of time he’s spent with his children.

Jimmy Kimmel

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrawliesWithCri

Cri 🕊🐝🐜 RT @Oregonian: ’Some levity in these bizarre times’: Late-night TV hosts deliver monologues online, amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

Oregonian

The Oregonian ’Some levity in these bizarre times’: Late-night TV hosts deliver monologues online, amid coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/Zdw4QkyHnw 25 minutes ago

randygravitt2

randy gravitt Late Night Hosts Deliver Laughs At Home In Self-Isolation https://t.co/KHHajcgaaQ via @YouTube 2 hours ago

Kristiturnquist

Kristi Turnquist ’Some levity in these bizarre times’: Late-night TV hosts deliver monologues online, amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/gnaaUOLJyS 2 hours ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas #Canada: Late Night Hosts Deliver Laughs At Home In Self-Isolation https://t.co/UiexkYcccR 3 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/Ir2mBiVHtY The late night hosts are social distancing. On Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan… https://t.co/woL1f4Ykjn 8 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Watch Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Late Night Hosts Deliver At-Home Monologues https://t.co/h9DajWgBcr https://t.co/ub6B77keFd 8 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Watch Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Late Night Hosts Deliver At-Home Monologues https://t.co/hOYt2ozZJn… https://t.co/x5cEyfz13K 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Film From Home, Make Quarantine Jokes | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Film From Home, Make Quarantine Jokes | THR News

With regular late-night programming paused due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the late-night hosts offered comedic relief from their respective houses on Tuesday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:04Published
'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks. The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.