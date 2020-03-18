Global  

Firefighters and volunteers in Greater Manchester to help the vulnerable amid coronavirus pandemic

Quotes from a press conference held by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, including Mayor Andy Burnham and Director for Public Health, Prof Kate Ardern.

Burnham calls for support for councils to fund their strategies to help the community, says the authority support school closures as soon as possible, urges people to follow the warning to stay away from pubs and calls for representatives from outside of London to be included in COBRA planning in some form.

