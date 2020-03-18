New Covid-19 advert urges protection of elderly now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published New Covid-19 advert urges protection of elderly Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government Chris Whitty appears in a new television advert encouraging people to avoid leaving the house if they have any symptoms that are synonymous with Covid-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this