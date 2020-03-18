Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sanders Deactivates Facebook Campaign Ads

Sanders Deactivates Facebook Campaign Ads

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Sanders Deactivates Facebook Campaign Ads

Sanders Deactivates Facebook Campaign Ads

Axios reports that Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign currently has no active Facebook ads.

This is after another disappointing finish in a series of primary contests.

On Wednesday, a senior adviser said Sanders planned to “assess his campaign” after devastating loses in three states on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the campaign communications director, Mike Casca, said reports that Sanders was dropping out of the race are “absolutely false.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders pauses Facebook ads as he weighs ending presidential campaign

As Sen. Bernie Sanders mulls whether to pull the plug on his White House bid, his presidential...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.