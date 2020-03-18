Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3

Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3

Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3

Officials at a southwest Georgia hospital say two more people have died from coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide death toll to three.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Georgia COVID-19 death toll at 3

The health district and houston healthcare are working to provide appropriate patient and employee follow up.

And here is a look at the least numbers ... from the georgia department of public health.

As of noon today... there were 197 confirmed cases in georgia.

The most still remain in the atlanta area ... with fulton county at 49 cases... and cobb at 28 cases.

Houston county is now on the map with one case.

And doctor steven kitchen of *pheobe




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.