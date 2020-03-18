'Netflix Party' Allows For Movie Night And Social Distancing 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:30s - Published 'Netflix Party' Allows For Movie Night And Social Distancing Thanks to technology, you can now have a Netflix night with your friends while also practicing social distancing.

