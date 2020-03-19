Organization Staying Open To Help During Outbreak

Thursdays 4 to 7pm.

As coronavirus spreads - several organizations are finding ways to stay open.

One of them is the salvation army.

Waay31's megan reyna learned how its meal program is changing -- and how you can help ensure families across huntsville stay fed.

Megan says:"here at the salvation army, the only difference is that your not able to sit and enjoy your meal inside, instead they have a grab and go system."

Natz byrant says:"our local community needs our support, so we are going to be here to do that, we're not going to go away, we're not going to hide, we're going to be right here on the front lines serving anyway we can serve people."

Chris bryant with the salvation army knows now more than ever -- its mission to serve is crucial.

He says the staff is already seeing an increase in people coming in for meals.

Bryant says:"as time goes on, the more and more people that are quarantined, the more and more people are out of work, the need is going to grow."

So he urges anyone who is able to donate -- to reach out.

Bryant says:"the biggest expense surprisingly is going to be the plastic ware and the to go clam shells, those things start to add up."

While times may be stressful - bryant says the organizations message of faith is what keeps him going during tough times.

Bryant says:"just continue to trust, not just look out for our own families but each other that's a big part of our faith is taking care of each other."

