COVID-19 Wedding Impact

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
WORK IN EVENTS AND WEDDINGSARE ALSO FEELING THE PINCH.EVEN OUR VERY OWN ERINCONRAD... WAS JUST WEEKSAWAY FROM SAYING I-DO...WHEN SHE MADE THE TOUGHDECISION TO POSTPONE.(IMPACT YOU ARE HAVING...THE WEDDING INDUSTRY AROUNDTHE COUNTRY ALSO SEEING ANIMPACT)IN THE WORLD OF WEDDINGPLANNING.NATS THERE ARE ALWAYSUPS AND DOWNS.

BUT NOTHINGLIKE THE PAST SIX DAYS FORCOURTNEY HAYES-JURCHECK.3:13 "it's been a little bitof a ghost town the lastweek of phone calls, e-mailinquiries - we usually getabout 2 to 3 a day." SHE ANDHER PARTNER HAVEN'T HAD ASINGLE CALL SINCE LASTTUESDAY.

YET COURTNEY, OWNEROF THE DAY OF WEDDINGS, ISKEEPING AN OPTIMISTICOUTLOOK.

"I founded mycompany on positivity andbeing a positive ringleader." WITH THE CDC'SLATEST GUIDELINESDISCOURAGING ALL EVENTS OFMORE THAN 50 PEOPLE.

AND THEADMINISTRATION ADVISINGPEOPLE TO GATHER IN GROUPSOF 10 OR LESS.

THE WEDDINGSAND EVENTS INDUSTRY IS UNDERTREMENDOUS STRESS RIGHT NOW.9:07 "there's just a lot ofnervousness." CHRISTOPHERJAMES DOES WEDDING VIDEOS.HIS COMPANY IS CALLEDINSIGHT MEDIA PRODUCTIONSAND HE HAS A HALF- DOZENWEDDINGS IN APRIL.

9:30"people are probably being alittle bit more cautiouswith their spending." BUTJAMES IS ALSO OPTIMISTIC.10:55 "for my business, mostof my weddings - I'm not toosure I'm worried about rightnow b/c most are in June,July, august, September."HIS SIDE GIG IS DRIVING FORLYFT.

10:16 "I am doublingdown in as much work aspossible." AND HE, LIKECOURTNEY, IS TRYING TO STAYPOSITIVE.

12:44 "my personaltake is - I know what Isigned up for.

So, the typeof work that I do - it hasthese pitfalls."FOR COURTNEY.

THIS BIZARRENEW REALITY COMES WITH AGREAT DEAL OFRESPONSIBILITY TO BE KINDAND GOOD TO ONE ANOTHER.4:59 "I'm hoping once we getthrough this we're going torealize the value of inperson connections andevents." 5:38 "I reallybelieve that the only way toheal our world is tocontinue to celebrate love.Marvel in the amazingnessthat we've found one personwe want to spend the rest ofour lives with." ERINCONRAD, TWO WORKS FOR YOU.




