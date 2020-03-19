Agency's in Chico work to protect seniors during outbreak

Newsom wants everyone 65 and older to self quarantine -- a challenge for many of the most vulnerable in our community.

Action news now reporter christina vitale shows us what resources are out there for those who need help.

These papers are posted all around the building stating visitor restrictions are in effect.

Senior executive director at the terraces assisted living center in chico, tracy freudendahl says their safety precautions have slowly but surely increased.

At first it was limiting visitorsã but now only medical necessities and hospis residents' family's are allowed inside.

Freudendahl says they've shut down their dining hall and are only serving food on paper products.

And we're delivering to the rooms if they want to come down cause we aren't quarantined they can come down and take it back to the room and they can eat in the common rooms as long as its under 10 people so we've cancelled all of our big gathering and group outings.

Freudendahl says they're trying to keep the residents busy with activity packets, and crossword puzzels& and even every hour they try to hold small bingo games with 10 or so people here they used to have around 40 at time.

Anyone who comes to the front door like a vendor and even when i stepped inside for a second are asked to fill out this paper checking off symptoms you may or may not have or if you've traveled recently etc.ã this was a protocol set by the corporation.

If you answer yes to any of these you are not allowed in.

The north valley communty foundation announced 140 the north valley communty foundation announced 140 thousand dollars in grants to help several organizations including meals on wheels and passages who are devoted to helping seniors.

Other agency's devoted to helping seniors are gearing up to protect and serve.

Passages is chico is still operating -- but with some setbacks it's limiting face to face exposure with seniors& and moved most appointments to over the phone.

It also closed group meal and nutrition sitesã where seniors would gather to eat.

We have challenges with people over 65 that work for us so they're working from home or sheltering themselves so there has been some staff disruption but overall we are open for business we can still take phone calls and do a significant amount of service via the telephone.

Meals on wheels in chico is working with passages and the city to continue delivering food to seniors and others in need.

It's now sending out about 130 deliveries a day.

