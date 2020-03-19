Gov. Newsom Authorizes $150M To Protect Homeless From COVID-19 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:37s - Published Gov. Newsom Authorizes $150M To Protect Homeless From COVID-19 California governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday authorized $150 million in emergency funding to protect homeless people in the state from the spread of COVID-19. Ken Bastida reports. (3-18-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ken Bastida RT @KPIXtv: California governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday authorized $150 million in emergency funding to protect homeless people in the st… 2 hours ago Homeless Zombie Apocalypse Governor Newsom authorizes $150 million to protect homeless from coronavirus. https://t.co/sRK5VHytaf 3 hours ago Vik Bataille Gov. Newsom Authorizes $150M To Protect Homeless From COVID-19 https://t.co/sKIosSZj72 via @YouTube 4 hours ago PulpNews Crime Coronavirus Update: Gov. Newsom Authorizes $150M To Protect Homeless From COVID-19 - Mar 18 @ 8:49 PM ET https://t.co/8FsJ8kdTSl 5 hours ago KPIX 5 California governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday authorized $150 million in emergency funding to protect homeless peop… https://t.co/twYERtxQoH 5 hours ago