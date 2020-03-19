Shasta County health officials continue coronavirus test

Health and human services says right now two people are in self-quarantine for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

I reached out to the california of deparment public health.

And they told me: at this time: there are 21 state and county health labs testing for coronavirus and shasta county is one of them..

State public health officials also say: that public health labs have enough tests for about 9000 people.

Right now: shasta health says there is a shortage of testing kits here.

That's because testing in shasta county and california is limited.

And they have to prioritize people showing "coronavirus"- like or even flu- like symptoms. if they get flu- like or covid 19 like symptoms we really want them to isolate and only seek medical care if they need and as long as everyone is doing that the shortage of testing components that we're experiencing, the impact of it will be able to be lessened.

There are also private labs who have their own tests kits and can also test for the coronavirus.

Those kits do not come from the state.

But if a private lab came across a positive coronavirus case.

It would immediately notify "shasta county health and human services".

Shasta county health and human services says..

So far-*none of the private labs have reported a positive case of the coronavirus..

