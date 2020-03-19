Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending.

Lisa Bernhard reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to combat the ravaging effects of the coronavirus.

In a rare bipartisan effort - spurred by desperate times - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had his told his fellow Republicans to "gag and vote on it" after the measure passed in the Democratic-led House of Representatives days earlier.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL: "This is a time for urgent bipartisan action, and in this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers." The bill bolsters safety-net programs and provides free testing for the virus.

Separately, the Trump administration on Wednesday (March 18) continued to press Congress to take up its $1 trillion stimulus proposal, asking Congress to approve $500 billion in cash payments to households that would be tiered based on income and family size.

They would be made in two separate rounds starting April 6 and May 18.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER: "The coronavirus is slowing our economy to a near standstill and we are almost certainly anticipating a recession." But some, like Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Wednesday that expanded unemployment benefits might be more effective.

Trump on Wednesday also invoked the Defense Production Act, putting in place a law that will allow the government to accelerate production of needed equipment for the pandemic.

The Senate is now also working on legislation to support small businesses, as proposed by Republicans Marco Rubio and Susan Collins.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

SUSAN COLLINS: "I want to make sure that we provide a federally-guaranteed loan that would allow them to maintain their payrolls, and it would keep those businesses alive so that when this crisis passes, they - the employees would have jobs to return to." Additionally, Reuters has learned exclusively that U.S. regulators are considering issuing guidance that would encourage lenders to offer loans to low-income individuals and to provide leniency on some repayments amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump signed a second coronavirus relief bill into law on Wednesday just...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Coronavirus relief package, including paid sick leave, could take days to reach Trump's desk

The coronavirus relief bill that passed the House Saturday is being delayed over technical issues and...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamSrj12

🆂🆄🆁🅰🅹 🅶🆄🆂🅰🅸🅽 (Ⓡⓐⓙⓟⓤⓣ)🌝♔⚘☮ Secular🍁 RT @timesofindia: Trump signs $100 billion coronavirus relief package https://t.co/X91J2x4V1b #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusOutbreak #C… 26 seconds ago

Trish5_Here

Trish 💜☕️🍷 RT @GaleTStrong: Even though I know he's just trying to drum up votes, this is a relief. Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sic… 39 seconds ago

nuez_martha

Martha C Muñoz Nuñez RT @Dlw20161950: Donald Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill with Over $100 Billion in Aid https://t.co/gpScOQWM6f 45 seconds ago

KauaiHorses

Susan Elizabeth Baker RN JD RT @mkraju: Trump signs the coronavirus relief bill - the Families First Coronavirus Response Act - into law, a product of negotiations bet… 1 minute ago

Michael67113532

Michael Mele Trump signs coronavirus relief legislation into law - CNNPolitics https://t.co/Wd2euknBVe 1 minute ago

MaryC102371

Mary C RT @Amanda_Bril: #BREAKING President Trump signs the second coronavirus relief bill which includes sick leave, unemployment help and free t… 2 minutes ago

kenfullam

Ken Fullam RT @ConwayShow: BREAKING: President Trump signs emergency coronavirus relief bill. The $105 billion bill provides safety-net programs for… 2 minutes ago

Catheri37565338

Catherine RT @OANN: #NEW: President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Package https://t.co/oJzSjE7Thu #OANN https://t.co/OV0qWa68OU 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM [Video]

Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM

Headlines include President Trump signing a new relief package and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump signs coronavirus relief bill after getting Congress' approval [Video]

Trump signs coronavirus relief bill after getting Congress' approval

The bill includes free coronavirus testing, expanded family and medical leave for some, paid emergency sick leave for some, unemployment benefits, food assistance, and protections for health care..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.