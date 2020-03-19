Global  

Former Cji Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Mp

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:09s
Former Cji Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Mp
Former Cji Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Mp
Recent related news from verified sources

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha member amid uproar in...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayHinduZee NewsDNA


Let me take oath, I will speak in detail about accepting RS nomination: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Briefly talking to reporters who went to meet him at his residence in Guwahati, former CJI Ranjan...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



LakshmiAjay1

Lakshmi Ajay RT @ShekharGupta: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath in Rajya Sabha amid 'shame on you' chants... Watch the sorry spectacle here.... http… 22 seconds ago

jaisingh_hada

Jai Singh Hada RT @IndurChhugani: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi took oath as Rajya Sabha member at 11 AM on Thursday https://t.co/Si9cL1n4yi 29 seconds ago

EkDiplomat

'कुंवर' ठाकुर रणविजय सिंह चौहान RT @DDNewslive: Former Chief Justice of India #RanjanGogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP https://t.co/eJT90MWhP8 1 minute ago

manash919821

Manash Raj RT @airnewsalerts: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as the member of Rajya Sabha https://t.co/sawtqjEQWV 2 minutes ago

sbajpai2811

Shalini Bajpai 👧 Members of opposition parties walk out from the House as Former #CJI #JusticeGogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP I… https://t.co/zTtLlRWgbJ 2 minutes ago

ShekharGupta

Shekhar Gupta Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath in Rajya Sabha amid 'shame on you' chants... Watch the sorry spectacle here.... https://t.co/FfaiA3kdRF 2 minutes ago

Chaddilectual

Chaddi Bhagwat RT @ANI: Members of opposition parties walk out from the House as Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP.… 2 minutes ago

KainPradeep

Pradeep Kain RT @ANI: Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP. President Ram Nath Kovind nominated him to the Raj… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha [Video]

‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha

A big row has broken out over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said questioned whether this was a case of quid pro quo. He..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
