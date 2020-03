Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED.

THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH WHO ARE TO HANG AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY MADHYA PRADESH SPEAKER NP PRAJAPATI REFUSED TO ACCEPT SUPREME COURT’S PROPOSAL TO INTERACT WITH THE REBEL CONGRESS MLAS THROUGH VIDEO LINK.

SENIOR ADVOCATE AM SINGHVI, APPEARING FOR THE SPEAKER, ALSO SAID THAT SPEAKER HAS THE POWER IN DECIDING WHETHER THE GOVERNMENT HAS LOST ITS MAJORITY.

FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA RANJAN GOGOI TOOK OATH AS A NOMINATED MEMBER OF THE RAJYA SABHA ON THURSDAY AMID WALKOUT FROM THE OPPOSITION PARTIES WHO WERE OPPOSED TO HIS NOMINATION.