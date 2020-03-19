Man has dating surge after adding puppy to his dating profile

A high-flying bachelor whose "swipe rights" have surged "tenfold" since he added pictures of his poochon puppy to his online dating profile, has confessed to wondering if women want him or his dog.

Recruitment company founder Dom Dickinson, 28, turned to online dating after splitting up with his steady girlfriend in 2016 - but with limited success until he uploaded selfies posed with Oscar, his new four-legged friend.

But the surge in interest has left Dom, of Watford, Hertfordshire, asking one important question: "Is it me or my dog that she's attracted to?

"I've used Tinder, Bumble and Hinge dating sites on-and-off for about three-and-a-half years, ever since I split up with my ex-girlfriend.

"Then, as soon as I uploaded pictures of me and Oscar to my profile when I first got him, the female attention went crazy.

"I ended up with about 10 times as many matches as I'd been getting before - which is great."