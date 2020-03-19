World Heritage Site Malacca left deserted after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published World Heritage Site Malacca left deserted after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia World Heritage Site Malacca, Malaysia left deserted after a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. 0

The footage filmed on March 19 shows the streets of the UNESCO World Heritage Site empty after the country reported a dramatic increase in cases.





