Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World Heritage Site Malacca left deserted after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia

World Heritage Site Malacca left deserted after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
World Heritage Site Malacca left deserted after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia

World Heritage Site Malacca left deserted after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia

World Heritage Site Malacca, Malaysia left deserted after a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

World Heritage Site Malacca left deserted after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia

World Heritage Site Malacca, Malaysia left deserted after a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The footage filmed on March 19 shows the streets of the UNESCO World Heritage Site empty after the country reported a dramatic increase in cases.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TscViral

Viral Medias & News World Heritage Site Malacca left deserted after sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia https://t.co/mkMaLKh4w5 via @One_News_Page 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.