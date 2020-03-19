Global  

COVID-19: China reports zero domestic deaths since virus outbreak | Oneindia News

COVID-19: China reports zero domestic deaths since virus outbreak | Oneindia News

COVID-19: China reports zero domestic deaths since virus outbreak | Oneindia News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hurls horse trading charge at Madhya Pradesh speaker; MoS Health claims sitting in sun can fight against viruses; Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath amid uproar; Prime Minister to address nation amid COVID-19 outbreak at 8 PM; China reports zero domestic COVID-19 deaths; Italy records highest 1-day deaths due to Coronavirus among all nations so far and more news #COVID2019india #CoronavirusPandemic #StrongerThanCorona #MPgovtCrisis #MadhyaPradesh #NirbhayaConvicts

melow87707260

melow RT @manilabulletin: BREAKING: China's Wuhan, birthplace of COVID-19, reports ZERO new infections for the first time. Story to follow: http… 1 minute ago

FuturefPakistan

Javed Iqbal RT @ChinaDaily: Good news! #China's #Wuhan reports zero increase in novel #coronavirus infections. #Covid_19 https://t.co/3SMM0aos5d 6 minutes ago

JudiCartwright

Judi Cartwright RT @toddschnitt: '#China reports zero new infections in #Wuhan area.' As if we should believe a f*cking thing the #Chinese government says?… 12 minutes ago

bane_baldy

BaldyBane🖐️ RT @agent_of_change: Zero new domestic transmissions of Covid-19 in the world's most populous country, eight weeks after the introduction o… 17 minutes ago

AnneRose713

Anne Rose RT @KHOU: Wuhan reports zero new infections for the first time: A turning point in China as the world works to "flatten in the curve" in th… 31 minutes ago

samajweekly

#samajweekly China reports zero domestic COVID-19 cases for 1st time https://t.co/3OjhmmNT9g 32 minutes ago

AbdullahiJalin1

A S J Wuhan in China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, reports no new cases for the first time in the last 24 hours.… https://t.co/eyw1ZTnFK8 32 minutes ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston Wuhan reports zero new infections for the first time: A turning point in China as the world works to "flatten in th… https://t.co/cwbRb3hj7N 35 minutes ago


Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Dozens of stations on the London Underground network could be closed from Thursday following the outbreak of Covid-19. Up to 40 stations which do not interchange with other lines could be closed, while..

Thailand virus shutdown: Workers in informal jobs struggle to survive

Thailand virus shutdown: Workers in informal jobs struggle to survive

Coronavirus and the measures to contain it have altered the economic and social landscape of Bangkok,

