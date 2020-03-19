COVID-19: China reports zero domestic deaths since virus outbreak | Oneindia News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hurls horse trading charge at Madhya Pradesh speaker; MoS Health claims sitting in sun can fight against viruses; Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath amid uproar; Prime Minister to address nation amid COVID-19 outbreak at 8 PM; China reports zero domestic COVID-19 deaths; Italy records highest 1-day deaths due to Coronavirus among all nations so far and more news #COVID2019india #CoronavirusPandemic #StrongerThanCorona #MPgovtCrisis #MadhyaPradesh #NirbhayaConvicts

KHOU 11 News Houston Wuhan reports zero new infections for the first time: A turning point in China as the world works to "flatten in th… https://t.co/cwbRb3hj7N 35 minutes ago

A S J Wuhan in China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, reports no new cases for the first time in the last 24 hours.… https://t.co/eyw1ZTnFK8 32 minutes ago

Anne Rose RT @KHOU : Wuhan reports zero new infections for the first time: A turning point in China as the world works to "flatten in the curve" in th… 31 minutes ago

BaldyBane🖐️ RT @agent_of_change : Zero new domestic transmissions of Covid-19 in the world's most populous country, eight weeks after the introduction o… 17 minutes ago

Judi Cartwright RT @toddschnitt : ' #China reports zero new infections in #Wuhan area.' As if we should believe a f*cking thing the #Chinese government says?… 12 minutes ago

melow RT @manilabulletin : BREAKING: China's Wuhan, birthplace of COVID-19, reports ZERO new infections for the first time. Story to follow: http… 1 minute ago