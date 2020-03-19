Lana Condor attacks Donald Trump over 'Chinese virus' comments

Global  

Asian-American actress Lana Condor has blasted U.S. leader Donald Trump after he refused to back down from calling the COVID-19 pandemic the "Chinese virus" during a White House press conference on Wednesday.

