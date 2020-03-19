Global  

Tesco in Romford filled with panic shoppers at 6am for fear of a 'London Lockdown'

Tesco in Romford filled with panic shoppers at 6am for fear of a 'London Lockdown'

Tesco in Romford filled with panic shoppers at 6am for fear of a 'London Lockdown'

Customers at a Tesco supermarket in Greater London were filmed arriving in droves as soon as the shop opened, having queued for hours earlier.

The clip, filmed today (March 19) at 6:00 am in Romford, shows every aisle of the supermarket filled will shoppers and their trolleys brimming with items.

Tesco shoppers in London clear out toilet paper before checkouts even open [Video]

Tesco shoppers in London clear out toilet paper before checkouts even open

Shoppers at Tesco Extra Woolwich in south-east London cleared out the store's selection of toilet paper before checkouts even opened on Sunday (March 15th). Dozens of customers can be seen waiting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published
Shoppers form long queues in supermarket amid coronavirus lockdown in Manila [Video]

Shoppers form long queues in supermarket amid coronavirus lockdown in Manila

Long queues of shoppers fill their trolleys with supplies during a panic buying spree in Manila, the Philippines, on March 13th after a coronavirus lockdown was announced. The capital Metro Manila..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published
