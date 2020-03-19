Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries

Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries

Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries

The special lights are encouraging Brazilians to pray for everyone dealing with the outbreak.

Jasmine Viel reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer lights up to honour coronavirus-hit countries

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer lights up to honour coronavirus-hit countriesStunning images have surfaced on social media showing the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, in Rio...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lightonupstairs

Norma McPhee RT @CNN: Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up with flags and messages of hope on Wednesday in solidarity with countries affected… 2 seconds ago

LouPatzdorf

Louise Patzdorf RT @ANCALERTS: Pray together. The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in the colors of the countries that are affected by the #COVID19… 3 seconds ago

leja_fani

ⒶⒺ RT @rapplerdotcom: Flags, continent maps and messages of support of countries affected by the spread of COVID-19 are projected on the statu… 4 seconds ago

AlchemistGira

Turtle Gira RT @sermoraes: The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in the colors of the countries that are affected by the coronavirus disease (COV… 6 seconds ago

damnxz_

ᴅ ᴀ ᴍ ɴ RT @_astronauttt: Flags of various countries affected by the spread of COVID-19 are projected onto the statue of the Christ Redeemer atop C… 40 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus [Video]

Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus

In a show of solidarity with other countries grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil&apos;s Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated with images of continents and countries&apos;..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published
Christ the Redeemer - Great Attractions (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) [Video]

Christ the Redeemer - Great Attractions (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Christ the Redeemer - Great Attractions (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.