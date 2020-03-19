Top Hulu Picks for Families in Containment

Boredom".

With so many of us stuck at home, practicing "social distancing", streaming services are seeing more traffic than ever!

If you are just now subscribing, the choices on hulu can seem overwhelming ...so we're going to point you in the right direction?

To find shows and movies perfect for families, history lovers and those that are just looking for a guilty pleasure.

Did you have to read about the spelling spider in junior high?

Believe it or not, most curriculum's no longer include the classic, "charlotte's web", the tale of a livestock pig named wilbur and his friendship with a barn spider named charlotte.

When wilbur is in danger of being slaughtered by the farmer, charlotte writes messages praising wilbur in her web, and amazing things happen.

My name is charlotte, charlotte a.

Cavaticca.

Chin up, chin up, every time your spirits wilt!

Gretchin: the movie features remarkably easy to remember and sweet songs... wilbur: isn't it great that i articulate?

But the something more i'm feeling must be love.

Each nights when the lights go down it can be found on the ground, all around...that's where a rat can glut, glut, glut, glut!

Gretchin: this story of "some pig" will have your family singing the songs, and at least it's a break from "baby shark" or "let it go".

Keeping on that animal lover tip, all 3 "free willy" movies are also available, so you can binge to your heart's content, and make it a stem lesson by googling facts about killer whales!

History lovers are getting a double scoop of movie goodness with the documentary, "standing in the shadows of motown' and "richard the lionheart" standing in the shadows takes you back to 1959, when berry gordy junior gathered the best jazz and blues musicians from detroit, and started his own record label with a unique?

And unforgettabl e sound.

For 14 tears, motown was the heartbeat of popular music and the greatest hit machine in history.

Your kids think beyonce' is bad?

They haven't met berry.

He could hear another time in his head and be playing cu?time against what you're playing, and it fit!

It wasn't about no color or nothing, man!

They called us "the oreo cookie" guitar section because robert white sat to my right, and eddie willis sat to my left.

Meet the unheralded heroes of motown, hear the untold stories and journey to the heart of america's soul.

And you can incorporate some sneaky education by googling motown music, then having a dance party with the family!

Hair brushes and wooden spoons make great pretend microphones.

Now, if the pandemic has you stressed, and you just want to watch something that will turn your brain?

And anxiety?

Off, hulu has released the 11th season of real housewives of new york city, and the compete season 4 of real housewives of potomac drops tomorrow.

But if you really need to watch something stupid that will make you laugh?

1?93's "wayne's world is available now... this wacky, irreverent po?culture comedy is all about the adventures of two amiably aimless meta?

Head friends, wayne and garth.

From wayne's basement, the pair broadcast a tal?show called "wayne's world" on local public access television...an d when it comes to the attention of an executive, the pair must battle the man... wayne's world, wayne's world, it's party time, excellent!

I want you to find out who these guys are and where they do their show.

Here i am with a contract for $5,000.

E?squeeze me?

Contract or no, i will not bow to any sponsor.

This is definitely the type of place i'm getting when i move out of my parents house.

If she were a president, she'd be bab?raham lincoln.

We're not worthy, we're not worthy!

Warning!

You'll have a lot of weird wayne's world slang in your vocabulary for a few days, like "schwing", "we're not worthy", "e?

Squeeze me", "party on" and more.

But that just gives you something to talk about with your friends on the phone!

And if your kids are old enough to watch it?

They're sure to develop a love of queen's bohemian rhapsody, and all of your favorite songs from the '80's and '90's.

Plans on hulu start at just $9.99 a month, and you can aways choose ad?ons.

I have the basic plan, and there's always something to watch.

Remember to find something you can integrate into your viewing experience, so that your screen time can extend into sitting down at dinner time, dance party time, or family