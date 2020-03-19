Plan today.

Next few hours ... with the as more measures are taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our area were seeing more and more in shower following the governor's order to shut down all in dining at bars and restaurants earlier this is now my local businesses, c1 3 c1 3 launched yesterday in an effort to help c1 3 small businesses who have either been forced to close completely... or change to curbside pickup or delivery.

The idea is spearheaded by dan wu... owner of atomic ramen at the summit at fritz farm... which was among those that closed earlier this week... because of social distancing, we're catching up with dan by phone... dan, put this into perspective for us... with regards to what you're personally going through... dan wu, owner, atomic ramen: "hardest single moment..."

I can only imagine... dan you say lex unite is an investment in your future self.

What do you mean by that?

Wu: "very simple concept..."

More than two dozen businesses are now included on the site... how does this all work for people who want to c1 3 help small businesses survive this?

Is there a website people can go to?

Wu: "with our project lex unite.com, go to the website, pick a place and buy gift card... hope to see you soon."

We know things have been changing so quickly and drastically with regards to the coronavirus... what are your long term hopes... or can you even plan long term at this point?

Wu: "thats the big question... all gonna try to lift each other up."

C1 3 l3: white lexunite.com dan, thanks so much for talking to us.

Again, as you heard dan say... if you want to help... log onto lex unite dot com.

There's so many great ways you can help listed on that site.

In addition to the gift cards, you can also purchase merchandise on many local business websites... or just reach out to them and see what kind of support they need.

And we've seen several efforts underway on social media in addition to lex unite... downtown lexington partnership has also listed business adjustments and closings on their site... along with services still being offered at downtown lex dot com.

We'll share both lists for you on our website at wtvq dot com... we'll also post it on our good day kentucky facebook page.

You can also find our other segments we've been talking about related to coronavirus all week on there as well.

Lots of activity ideas for you and your family.

