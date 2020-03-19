Global  

Dow Movers: HD, WMT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.

Year to date, Walmart registers a 4.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 7.3%.

Home Depot is lower by about 33.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 7.3%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.6% on the day.




