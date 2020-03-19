Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Whitty > Government advisers stress importance of new measures

Government advisers stress importance of new measures

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Government advisers stress importance of new measures

Government advisers stress importance of new measures

Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, Boris Johnson's top advisers on the Covid-19 outbreak, have stressed the importance of new social distancing measures amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scientific Adviser highlights importance of new measures [Video]

Scientific Adviser highlights importance of new measures

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser highlights importance of new measures in keeping the public safe and reducing strain on the NHS. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.