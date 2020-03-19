Member of Congress talks about having coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:18s
Democratic Rep.

Ben McAdams of Utah is in isolation at home and is one of the two members of the U.S. House of Representatives who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The other is Republican Rep.

Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, making himself and McAdams the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness.

