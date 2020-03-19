Global  

Trump Wants $1,000 Checks for Adults, $500 for Kids in Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Trump Wants $1,000 Checks for Adults, $500 for Kids in Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlined the proposal details in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

Congressional leaders are discussing the plan.

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Sec., via CNBC Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Sec., via CNBC In addition to direct payments, Mnuchin revealed that the White House will allocate $300 billion for small businesses.

He stated that for employers who keep their employees on the payroll, "there will be loan forgiveness." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed hesitancy concerning the plan.

He leans toward a "beefed-up" unemployment insurance that would assist Americans “for a much longer time and would provide a much bigger safety net.”

