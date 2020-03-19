Global  

New Costco CoronaVirus Rules

According to Business Insider and Fox News, Costco is instituting new rules because of the CoronaVirus.

Costco is limiting the number of people allowed inside its warehouses at a time.

The chain is also placing purchase restrictions on certain items. The warehouse chain is also increasing sanitizing efforts.

Business Insider reports that Costco has experienced increased sales over the last month.

Shoppers are flooding the store to stock up amid coronavirus fears.

