Alabama Delays Senate Runoff Race Between Sessions And Tuberville 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published Alabama Delays Senate Runoff Race Between Sessions And Tuberville Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey postponed the election until July 14, saying in a statement, "the safety and wellbeing of Alabama citizens is paramount."

0

