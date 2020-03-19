The Met Museum Predicts $100 Million in Losses and Layoffs The assessment was shared in a letter to department heads on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art laid out a three-step plan, which includes paying staff members through April 4 while evaluating potential layoffs, furloughs and voluntary retirements.

From July through October, the museum plans on “reopening with a reduced program and lower cost structure that anticipates lower attendance for at least the next year.” The projection follows the museum's announcement last week to close all three of its locations in New York City.

The Met previously closed for two days on two occasions: 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy.