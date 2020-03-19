Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump's Trade Adviser Pushing 'Buy American' Order

Trump's Trade Adviser Pushing 'Buy American' Order

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Trump's Trade Adviser Pushing 'Buy American' Order

Trump's Trade Adviser Pushing 'Buy American' Order

White House trade adviser and arch-protectionist ideologue Peter Navarro is trying to include buy-American provisions in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief package that could disrupt the medical supply chain while the U.S. is already ill-prepared for a projected surge in cases, the Daily Beast reported on… Read more...

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tvt_news

TVT News Trump’s Trade Adviser Pushing ‘Buy American’ Order on Drugs, Medical Supplies During Pandemic… https://t.co/t8wkEy27Vx 1 day ago

iceboxdesigns

IceBoxDesigns Trump's Trade Adviser Pushing 'Buy American' Order on Drugs, Medical Supplies During Pandemic… https://t.co/CNt9vEBSxY 3 days ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @Gizmodo: Trump's trade adviser pushing "Buy American" order on drugs, medical supplies during pandemic https://t.co/NTFfcHNpZK https://… 3 days ago

Gizmodo

Gizmodo Trump's trade adviser pushing "Buy American" order on drugs, medical supplies during pandemic… https://t.co/COpzIpk9ng 3 days ago

QWIKET_FEED

America First News National Review: VIDEO: Trump’s Trade Adviser Pushing ‘Buy American’ Order https://t.co/Xyqawv1OCz 3 days ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Trump&#039;s Trade Adviser Pushing &#039;Buy American&#039; Order on Drugs, Medical Supplies During Pandemic traf... https://t.co/BXhddG0bOQ 3 days ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Trump&#039;s Trade Adviser Pushing &#039;Buy American&#039; Order on Drugs, Medical Supplies During Pandemic - 3 days ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Trump’s Trade Adviser Pushing ‘Buy American’ Order on Drugs, Medical Supplies During Pandemic… https://t.co/uZSHRWE3oj 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.